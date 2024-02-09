DEWEY BEACH, DE -- The Dewey Beach Infrastructure Committee met this week to discuss potential solutions to mitigate flooding on Jersey St., following several complaints from residents.
Resident Charlotte Holden says the issue has become especially problematic lately with several construction projects underway in the area.
"Before, there used to be a few empty lots and that definitely helped absorb the water, but now there's all these big houses that they've put up so it just kind of pools and stays for awhile," says Holden.
On Thursday, during the town's Infrastructure Committee meeting, homeowners listed solutions they've tried, like installing a French drain, but said it's not enough.
"We've done a lot at our own expense, but it's kind of an uphill battle to deal with what the neighbors have done," says Sandy Schofeld.
It's an issue Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper says officials have considered.
"They build bigger houses on the lot that meet the town code, but there's less area for the water to be absorbed into the ground so it runs off into the road or into the front of their lot or other people's lots," says Zolper.
Zolper says town commissioners would consider revising the town code to limit how high people can raise their properties.
In the meantime, he says it is likely storm drains will be installed. The town has hired engineers to assess the area before making an official decision. The town's goal is to at least have options to mitigate flooding available within the next six months.