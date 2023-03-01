DEWEY BEACH, DEl. - Those iconic blue trashcans on Dewey Beach may be migrating soon.
Dewey Beach might not see the blue trash cans on the beach during the upcoming beach season.
The town's businesses did not bid this year for the trash can clean-up.
Neighbors who heard about this during the February town meeting don't believe it's a clean break.
Sandy Paulen, a local in Dewey Beach says it's taking away that convenience. She says, "as they're lugging their stuff from the beach, back to where they're staying on vacation, they can drop off their trash and they don't have to lug it over the dunes. It's quite a bit further."
But Town Manager Bill Zolper says that would be their last resort. He says they're considering 3 options.
"The first one is to have GFL, who is our trash contractor for the town go across the dune and pull the trash cans off the beach and bring the trash cans back onto the street and empty them that way. The second option is for us to hire two more people during the summer, buy a pick-up truck or a flatbed, and have the town do the trashcans themselves. The third option will see if we could get any contractors that are willing to accept trash removal from the beach and have it done that way," says Zolper.
All 3 options would ensure trashcans stay on the beach. Zolper says they'll have one of those options hopefully done by April 1.