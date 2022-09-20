West Ocean City, Md. --- A local charitable organization, Diakonia, is getting new property. The plan is to build a hub to continue Diakonia's services. The 4.4-acre property on Stephen Decatur Highway in West Ocean City will be transformed into a new facility for Diakonia. Diakonia provides resources for people in need, such as housing, veteran services, and food assistance. Although the original location on Old Bridge Road will remain in operation, Ken Argot the Executive Director of Diakonia says some of their other resources and offices will move to the new location.
"The food pantry however will move to the new location along with our thrift store which is on Sunset Boulevard," Argot said. "And our current Executive Offices and veteran's office on Stephen Decatur. So we're paying rent of those other two so in building this building we'll be able to be rent-free."
There will be 42 affordable housing units on the property as well.
"The housing is at a critical level, Vance Larson, the outreach and housing case manager at Diakonia, said. "COVID hit, some very good people fell on some very bad times and our job is to try and soften the blow for them."
The property was donated by the Blue Water Development Company. Now, the next step is to find sponsors.
"Well be looking at the cost of all the buildings and then we will be seeking sponsors for different units or different buildings with naming privileges," Argot said.
The plan is to start breaking ground on the property within the next year.