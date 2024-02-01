DOVER, DE.- Three U.S. Service Members killed in the Middle East this past weekend will make a stop in Dover before returning home.
A dignified transfer to honor Specialists Breonna Moffett and Kennedy Sanders along with Sergeant William Rivers will be held at the Dover Air Force Base. The three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade in Fort Moore, Georgia.
They were killed during a drone strike at a U.S. outpost in Jordan on Sunday.
President Joe Biden is expected to be at the Dover Air Force Base during the ceremony.