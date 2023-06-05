LEWES, Del.- Many people consider a trip to the Division of Motor Vehicles a daunting chore. Fortunately, for those living in southeast Sussex County, that chore just got a little bit easier.
"It's like a nightmare going to Georgetown, just driving there and just waiting," said Jennifer Cheng, one of the first customers at DMV on the Go's newest location at DART's Lewes Transit Center.
Introduced last year, the DMV on the Go trailer made its rounds in Wilmington and Seaford.
However, with the busy beach season approaching, the addition of a Lewes location was much needed, according to DMV spokesperson Kathryn Beasley.
"It's all about convenience; it's just something a little closer to home, especially when you know it can be a little challenging in the summer time to travel," explained Beasley.
For Christine and John Reichelderfer, who recently moved to Lewes from New Jersey, the timing was perfect. "I knew we had to change our licenses and register our vehicles, so I told him it's so much easier because it's ten minutes from our new house," said Christine.
DMV on the Go provides almost all of the same services found at traditional brick-and-mortar locations. "With the exception of road testing, inspections, and some driver improvement and uninsured motorist transactions," Beasley pointed out.
For some customers, spending less time at the DMV was the main selling point. "It's great having the extra free time. Are you kidding me? This is great. I'm so happy," said Cheng.
The DMV on the Go trailer will be at the Lewes Transit Center on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at the Big Lots in Seaford on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. up until October 31, 2023.
The full schedule can be found here: https://www.dmv.de.gov/OnlineServices/OntheGo/index.shtml?dc=calendar