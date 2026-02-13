DNR Seeks Public Input for Upcoming Hunting Seasons and Bag Limits

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment on proposed changes to the 2026–2028 hunting and trapping seasons, along with the proposed 2026–2027 migratory game bird seasons and bag limits.
The public can review the proposed regulations and submit comments online through February 28.
Proposals include regulations on the use of drones to recover injured or deceased game, expanded electronic check-in options for additional species, and modified firearm requirements for deer and bear hunting.
Officials advise commenters not to include names or personally identifiable information, as submissions may be posted publicly on the department’s website. Hunters are also reminded that Sunday hunting is set by legislation and cannot be changed through the regulatory process.
In addition to online submissions, the department is accepting feedback by phone, fax, or mail at its Wildlife and Heritage Service office in Annapolis.