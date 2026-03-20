DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is looking to clarify and standardize how fish are measured in a move hoped to eliminate confusion for anglers.
DNREC officials say they are holding a public hearing next week on a proposed new regulation that would define how the “total length” of a fish is measured. Right now, that definition isn’t clearly spelled out across all regulations, according to DNREC, and can lead to uncertainty for anglers and challenges for enforcement.
The proposed change would create one consistent definition used for all tidal finfish rules in the state.
“Unless otherwise defined in 3500 Tidal Finfish, Total Length (TL) means the greatest straight-line length in inches as measured on a fish from the anterior most tip of the jaw or snout to the farthest extremity of the tail with the upper and lower fork of the tail squeezed together,” the proposed regulation reads.
Officials say the move is meant to eliminate gray areas when it comes to size limits, improve consistency for enforcement, and keep Delaware aligned with regional fisheries requirements
The proposal does not change size limits for fish and only focuses on how those fish are measured once they’re caught. DNREC says that clarity could also help avoid disputes between fishermen and enforcement officers.
A virtual public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for March 25 while written comments are being accepted through April 9.
If approved, the new regulation could take effect later this spring.