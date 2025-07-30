DELAWARE - DNREC says their Action Trackchair program has been expanded to five Delaware State Parks. Trackchairs are all-terrain wheelchairs equipped with motorized treads that allow people with disabilities to enjoy paths and trails that may otherwise be inaccessible to them in their regular wheelchairs. These are the first off-road wheelchairs available for public use in the First State, according to Delaware parks officials.
In addition to the treads, the chairs also have headlights, a horn, and the ability to tilt the seat forward or backward when moving up or down hills.
DNREC says they were first debuted at White Clay Creek State Park in June of 2024. Following the expansion of the program, they are now available on designated trails at all of the following state parks:
- White Clay Creek State Park
- Cape Henlopen State Park
- Lums Pond State Park
- Killens Pond State Park
- Trap Pond State Park
The program was initially funded by Bronco Wild Fund Access Grants and the National Association of State Park Directors. It received support from DNREC this year to purchase four more wheelchairs, which each cost about $20,000, according to officials.
DNREC says the program is part of an overall commitment to increase accessibility at Delaware State Parks. Multiple projects are planned to add or improve more than 70 accessible amenities in Delaware, such as mobility mats at beach crossings and interpretive signs with braille and tactile components.
Trackchairs can be reserved at no cost in three-hour sessions after viewing a short instructional video. If needed, chairs also have companion controls so others can operate the device, according to the department.
For more information on accessibility options at Delaware State Parks, visit the parks website here.