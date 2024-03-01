DELAWARE– The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced new recreational fishing regulations for summer flounder and scup.
For summer flounder, the size limit will remain at 16 inches from Jan. 1 to May 31 and increase to 17.5 inches from June 1 to Dec. 31. The daily possession limit will remain at four throughout the year, according to DNREC.
For scup, the daily possession limit will be reduced from 40 to 30.
The new regulations are effective March 2 and will be enforced by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife.
The restrictions look to reduce summer flounder recreational harvest by 28% for 2024 and 2025 – and to reduce scup recreational harvest by 10%, according to DNREC.
The agency says the regulations are required to keep the state in compliance with the Fishery Management Plans of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council.