DELAWARE - DNREC announced a youth fishing tournament in three of the First State's freshwater public ponds scheduled for June 1st. Preregistration is now open.
The Fish and Wildlife Delaware Natural Resources Police are hosting its 38th annual Youth Fishing Tournament. The tournament invites "families to bring their children out to try casting a line for a big fish in three of the First State's freshwater public ponds".
The tournament is on Saturday June 1, 2024 from 10am to 1pm. It will be held at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County.
The family friendly event is free of charge and is scheduled to be held rain or shine.
Preregistration is required by Friday, May 17th.
According to DNREC, the tournament will have weigh-masters onsite at each pond weighing catches for those participating from age 4 through 15. This is to determine the county's top catch and age group titles, as well as the overall state winner.
The three county winners will win a trophy and the overall state winner will be presented at the Delaware State Fair in July.
More information can be found on DNREC's website.