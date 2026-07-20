DELAWARE - Volunteer registration is now open for the 39th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup, set for Saturday, Sept. 19, across Delaware's coastlines.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is looking for people who want to help maintain the first state's beaches, coastline, and waterways, by picking up litter and debris from natural areas.
“For almost 40 years, Delawareans have been pitching in to keep our beaches, coastline and waterways beautiful,” DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson says. “These dedicated volunteers who share their time and energy have made a real difference in keeping Delaware pristine, and we invite anyone to join the effort, on coastal cleanup day as a volunteer or any day with your own actions.”
Volunteers will report the results of their efforts to a database about trash cleaned from Delaware public spaces.
There are over 45 sites to sign up to clean at, from up in Wilmington all the way down the coast to Fenwick Island.
You can register for the event here. DNREC says the rain date is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26.
The annual coastal cleanup is the largest cleanup event DNREC organizes each year.