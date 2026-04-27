DELAWARE – As Delawareans head outdoors this spring and summer, state officials are urging residents to take precautions against tick bites and the diseases they can carry.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Division of Public Health say ticks are active year-round and commonly found in wooded, brushy and grassy areas.
Nineteen tick species have been identified in Delaware, though only a few are responsible for most human bites – including the blacklegged tick, lone star tick and American dog tick.
Officials also announced the state’s first confirmed detection of Powassan virus in a tick. Though rare, the virus can cause severe illness and, in some cases, be fatal. Unlike other tick-borne diseases, Powassan can be transmitted in as little as 15 minutes after a tick attaches.
Most other tick-borne illnesses in the region, including Lyme disease, are caused by bacteria and can be treated with antibiotics. Powassan virus, however, has no specific treatment or cure.
Ticks acquire pathogens from animals such as mice and birds as they feed during their life cycle. The greatest risk to humans comes from nymph and adult ticks, which are more likely to carry disease.
Tick-borne illnesses remain a growing public health concern in Delaware. More than 350 cases of Lyme disease were reported in 2025, along with more than 200 cases of alpha-gal syndrome since it became a reportable condition in 2024.
Health officials recommend wearing long clothing, using insect repellent and checking for ticks after spending time outdoors. Residents are also encouraged to keep yards maintained and use tick prevention products for pets.
Anyone who develops symptoms such as fever, rash or flu-like illness within several weeks of a tick bite should contact a health care provider.