DELAWARE– DNREC's Division of Fish and Wildlife says its new Interactive Game Harvest Dashboard will provide insight on statewide hunting statistics.
The tool uses graphs and maps to visualize deer and turkey hunting data from across the state's 18 wildlife management zones starting in 2022.
This comes as Delaware saw an 11% harvest decrease from the record set last deer hunting season, with a total of 16,746 killed in 2025-2026, down from 18,823 in 2024-2025, according to DNREC.
Officials say the decline is due to a number of factors, which data compiled in the Dashboard will help to better understand.
