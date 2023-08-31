LEWES, REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the extension of lifeguard operations at two of its four Delaware State Parks well past the Labor Day Weekend.
According to DNREC, State Park ocean swimming areas are usually unguarded after the holiday weekend, but growth of the Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol has provided more available lifeguards for the 2023 season extension.
Lifeguards are reportedly set to continue their watch at Cape Henlopen State Park and Delaware Seashore State Park’s South Inlet beaches on weekends through September 24th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After this weekend, all Delaware State Parks will be unguarded on weekdays.
Those interested in becoming a DNREC lifeguard for the 2024 season can also attend tryouts on Sunday, September 3 at 9 a.m. at the Delaware Seashore State Park South Inlet Day Area. Tryouts are also slated for September 10th at Cape Henlopen State Park. More information on the tryouts can be found at destateparks.com/beachpatrol.