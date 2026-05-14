SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Two cases of chronic wasting disease have been found in deer in Sussex County, marking the first reported cases in Delaware and on the Delmarva Peninsula, according to state officials.
One deer that tested positive has been confirmed by the USDA; the other one still has a presumptive-positive test standing at this time, according to DNREC.
The disease, which affects deer and other members of the cervid family, has not been found to transmit to humans, officials said. DNREC held a meeting in Laurel, Delaware, last night to field questions about the recent cases.
Jeff Hague, President of the Delaware State Sportsmen Association, said the discovery was a shock.
“Everybody's totally surprised. There's never been a reported case of chronic wasting disease in Delaware," Hague said. "However, it is slow-growing. So it doesn't come in and decimate a herd like the bluetongue."
Hague said hunters should remain cautious but not alarmed.
“There is something to be concerned about, but not something that would keep you from hunting,” Hague said. “There are certain precautions you should take anyway when harvesting a deer, then preparing it. They say just follow those instructions and things will be fine.”
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said it is monitoring and testing deer in Sussex County, working to eradicate the disease where necessary, and notifying hunters in the area. The agency said any impacts to hunting season regulations would also be communicated to the public.
DNREC is also encouraging hunters harvesting deer for meat to have the animals tested for chronic wasting disease.
“DNREC has been extremely transparent; they've jumped on it, they're doing everything they can possibly do. We're extremely pleased with how they've been handling it,” Hague said.
State officials said the cases represent the first confirmed detections of chronic wasting disease in deer anywhere on Delmarva.
More information on chronic wasting disease in deer can be found on DNREC's website. The full response plan is also listed on the agency's webpage.