DNREC StateFair.jpg

Photo: DNREC

KENT COUNTY, DE - Delaware Department of Natural Services announced they are providing a solar powered phone charging station at this year's Delaware State Fair. 

DNREC say if your phone is running low and you're looking for a place to recharge it, their building on the Delaware State Fair grounds is providing a solar powered charging station. 

The charging station can be found at the north end of the fairgrounds near the 4-H and FAA Building. 

The Delaware State Fair is from July 18th to July 28th. 