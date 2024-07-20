KENT COUNTY, DE - Delaware Department of Natural Services announced they are providing a solar powered phone charging station at this year's Delaware State Fair.
DNREC say if your phone is running low and you're looking for a place to recharge it, their building on the Delaware State Fair grounds is providing a solar powered charging station.
The charging station can be found at the north end of the fairgrounds near the 4-H and FAA Building.
The Delaware State Fair is from July 18th to July 28th.