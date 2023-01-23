DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is inviting all landowners, homeowners' associations and community boards who qualify to apply for help with the cost of installing living shorelines through an expanded program.
Living shorelines utilize natural materials like native plants, oyster shells, and biodegradable coconut-fiber coir logs as a barrier against shoreline erosion and flood impacts.
DNREC says the Living Shoreline Cost Share Program aims to enhance the natural beauty of shoreline ecosystems while providing in-depth information for project criteria, design types and financial assistance. Financial assistance depends on the size and watershed location of the living shoreline project.
According to DNREC, the program has been revamped to offer more financial assistance to landowners for helping to defray the actual cost of the project. DNREC staff resources will make direct contact with the landowner or group planning a living shoreline project to better understand the program criteria and the permitting process. DNREC says program staff are likely to serve on the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, making them knowledgeable and more informed about this type of green infrastructure.
For eligible projects, the program provides:
- A review of project design for meeting program criteria;
- Assistance with understanding program criteria and permitting process;
- Reimbursement of a percentage of project costs to the landowner upon completion;
- Opportunities from DNREC for learning how to conduct citizen monitoring; and
- Annual maintenance checks by the cost share program for five years after the project is completed.
According to DNREC, Eligible living shoreline project areas are located within targeted watersheds. Currently, only tidal projects in these watersheds will be considered for cost share assistance. Groups of landowners, HOAs, or community boards are also encouraged to apply for assistance with projects where properties may be adjacent to each other or in shared neighborhood spaces.