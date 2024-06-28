DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are reminding residents that reservations are required to drive-on surf fish in state parks during summer weekends and holidays.
DNREC says drive-on surf fishing reservations for Thursday, July 4th opened on June 27th.
Drive-on reservations for weekends open weekly beginning Tuesdays for the upcoming Saturdays and Wednesdays for the upcoming Sundays. Those reservations are available until they sell out.
Reservations are required for annual and two-year surf fishing permits to drive onto Delaware's State Parks beaches on weekends and holidays. Those restrictions are from 8am to 4pm through Labor Day (Monday, September 2nd).
DNREC adds that "Reservations are not required Monday through Friday, except for holidays. Reservations for holidays will become available the Thursday prior. Off-peak surf fishing permits do not qualify for reservations because they are for use during only non-peak times".
If you reserved a spot on Delaware State Parks beaches and you cannot attend, DNREC advises you to cancel your spot. This will allow the spot to open up for another angler to use.
More information can be found on Delaware State Park's website .