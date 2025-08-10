DELAWARE - Registration is now open for the 38th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup, scheduled for September 13th at more than 45 sites across the state.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host the annual event from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, September 13th. DNREC is inviting individuals and groups from across the state to help remove litter, debris and recycling from beaches, waterways and natural areas.
DNREC says the annual cleanup draws thousands of volunteers each year and supports the state's mission to keep the state's outdoor sites clean.
Individuals and groups can sign up here.