LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is inviting the public to join a virtual workshop to discuss potential changes to the Park’s campgrounds.
One of numerous capital projects proposed this past summer, the possible campground improvements will be funded by recently-awarded federal grants aimed at supporting economic development, infrastructure and business. DNREC says the updates to the campgrounds will help keep the Park safe, up-to-date, and accessible.
DNREC’s proposed improvement projects include looking at upgrades to water, wastewater, and electrical utility networks throughout the campgrounds as well as expansion of some campground areas with the addition of three-point hook ups and pull-through camping spaces. The addition of a full-service cottage area to provide new camping opportunities has also been proposed, along with a change of location for the Youth Primitive Camping area.
Among other potential changes coming to Cape Henlopen State Park are a new park office, additions to the Fort Miles Museum, walking trail additions, fishing pier improvements, and a new bathhouse.
The virtual workshop on the proposed campground changes is scheduled to begin Wednesday, November 13 at 6 p.m. Workshop access information can be found here.