Piping Plover

(Delaware DNREC photo: Liz Turner)

CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced the upcoming closure of The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park to protect migratory birds and their nesting grounds.

DNREC says the closure will begin on March 1 and includes a stretch of ocean and bay beach.

The Point closes annually for most of the spring and summer for the protection of an array of migratory birds including piping plovers, least terns, American oystercatchers, and red knots. 

Researchers with DNREC say the piping plover, listed as a federally threatened species, saw mixed nesting success during the 2025 season in Delaware. A record nine adult mating pairs of piping plovers utilized The Point last year, according to DNREC.

Officials say The Point’s beach on the ocean side is set to reopen Sept. 1, while the bayside beach will reopen on Oct. 1. 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you