CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced the upcoming closure of The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park to protect migratory birds and their nesting grounds.
DNREC says the closure will begin on March 1 and includes a stretch of ocean and bay beach.
The Point closes annually for most of the spring and summer for the protection of an array of migratory birds including piping plovers, least terns, American oystercatchers, and red knots.
Researchers with DNREC say the piping plover, listed as a federally threatened species, saw mixed nesting success during the 2025 season in Delaware. A record nine adult mating pairs of piping plovers utilized The Point last year, according to DNREC.
Officials say The Point’s beach on the ocean side is set to reopen Sept. 1, while the bayside beach will reopen on Oct. 1.