REHOBOTH, DE– Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced it will host a virtual meeting March 27 to discuss changes at Deauville Beach.
Rehoboth Beach previously leased Deauville Beach from the state for about 50 years, but DNREC says the city did not extend the lease ending June 30, 2023.
The property will soon return to state ownership, becoming part of the Cape Henlopen State Park management unit, according to a press release.
DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation will answer questions and share information on proposed daily entrance fees and other changes.
The meeting will take place online at 6 p.m. and can be accessed at de.gov/dnrecmeetings.