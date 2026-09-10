GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced an upcoming meeting to explain temporary regulations put in place to limit Chronic Wasting Disease in Sussex County deer.
Chronic Wasting Disease was first detected in Sussex County in April. The fatal disease attacks a deer’s brain and nervous system and can spread through bodily fluids.
DNREC outlined the regulations in response to the disease in August, including the establishment of a CWD Management Zone, the prohibition of using bait within the zone, a statewide ban on urine-based “buck lures,” and other measures.
Officials say the Division of Fish and Wildlife will explain these temporary regulations and why they are necessary at the upcoming meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. DNREC says the meeting is informational and not part of a formal public comment.
The meeting will be held in person at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus in Georgetown, but will also be available to attend virtually. Those wishing to speak at the meeting or ask questions can sign up via email to DNREC_DeerMgmt@delaware.gov or arrive early to sign up on site.
More information on CWD in Delaware and DNREC’s response can be found here.