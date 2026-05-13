DELAWARE - Starting Memorial Day weekend, anglers heading to some of Delaware’s most popular drive-on surf fishing beaches will once again need reservations on weekends and holidays.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says reservations will be required beginning May 23 for five high-demand beaches from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays through Labor Day.
DNREC says the reservation requirement will apply to:
-Gordons Pond and Herring Point at Cape Henlopen State Park
-Navy Crossing and Point Crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park
-3Rs Beach at Delaware Seashore State Park
DNREC says reservations will not be required this summer at seven other drive-on surf fishing beaches after the state dropped the system at those locations last year due to lower demand. These beaches include Key Box, Conquest and Faithful Steward beaches at Delaware Seashore State Park, York, Middle and South beaches at Fenwick Island State Park, and Beach Plum Island north of Lewes.
State officials say the reservation system is designed to manage overcrowding and improve access during the busiest summer weekends.
Reservations can be made online through Delaware State Parks’ surf fishing reservation system.