SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced plans to treat two downstate public ponds for invasive aquatic weed hydrilla in June.
DNREC will begin annual treatments at Wagamons Pond in Milton and Concord Pond near Seaford on June 13, weather permitting.
Hydrilla is a non-native invasive aquatic species which officials say likely entered the state through the aquarium trade.
Uncontrolled hydrilla can choke waterways, preventing fishing and boating, and crowd out beneficial plant species, according to DNREC.