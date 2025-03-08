DELAWARE - The unofficial total funds raised during this year's Do More 24 Delaware have been announced.
The Do More 24 donation event, a 24-hour statewide fundraising effort, kicked off on Thursday and went until Friday night.
Do More 24 Delaware have announced the unofficial results of this year's fundraising efforts. Currently, the event has raised over $2.5 million. All the money raised goes to local organizations throughout the state.
According to Do More 24 Delaware, the final results will come in the next couple of weeks as they follow up with the nonprofits.
WBOC spoke to some of the participating nonprofits on Thursday as the event kicked off!