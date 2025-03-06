DOVER, DE- Delaware locals have the opportunity today to make a significant impact, no matter the size of their donation.
The Do More 24 donation event, a 24-hour statewide fundraising effort, begins March 6 at 6 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m. March 7.
This event supports hundreds of local organizations, which rely on community donations to keep their missions alive.
With spring just around the corner, many of these organizations say community support is especially crucial at this time of year.
The Fostering Wishes Foundation in Dover, which provides essential items like bikes, clothes, and toys—completely free—for hundreds of children in foster care, is one of the organizations participating in this donation event.
Donna Storan, founder of Fostering Wishes Foundation, says the Do More 24 event is one her nonprofit heavily relies on.
"You always say, why isn't somebody doing something? And I decided that I was going to be that person to do something."
Having the ability to help hundreds of foster children and foster families is what drove Storan to start her nonprofit organization, but being able to give back to the community takes funds, and that’s where Do More 24 comes in.
Donna explained how vital the event is, especially as we start heading into the warmer spring months.
"It's the transitional season, and Do More 24 really makes a difference for us every year this time of year because we need to be able to buy bikes, sports equipment, and prom essentials. Prom is especially expensive with gowns, shoes, hair, taxes, and all of those things."
Donations made during the event are matched by sponsors and include bonus incentives, allowing nonprofits to stretch every dollar further when they need it most.
Another organization participating in Do More 24 is Brandywine Valley SPCA, which is preparing for an influx of animals this spring.
Faith Wright, from Brandywine Valley SPCA, shared how every dollar counts.
"Every donation that we receive, even if it's $5, that becomes $10, 20 becomes 40. So on and so forth. Right. And it's just to help us care for all of these sweet babies that keep coming in."
With shelters already at capacity, Wright explained that donations provide food, medical care, and shelter for animals in need.
"It takes us a lot to be able to operate, as you can imagine. And so that's what this whole day is about—let's just raise money so we can give it back to the animals that are in need."
Local organizations are relying on the community for the next 24 hours to continue serving year-round.
To donate to your favorite nonprofit, visit their website or the Do More 24 website.