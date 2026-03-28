SEAFORD, Del. - The future of healthcare is looking bright, with Sussex County high school students getting hands-on experience at the TidalHealth Nanticoke Rural Medicine: A Hands-On Skills Day.
Students visited TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford today, where they learned how to administer CPR, how to intubate and check vital signs. Organizers say the students also observed in the ER and in operating rooms.
"I think it's really cool that all of the doctors, they're kind of... a mentor to us, and they're helping us learn a lot," says Laurel High School junior Elizabeth Quinn. She told WBOC today she wants to work in a trauma surgery unit, and she feels she learned a lot of necessary basic skills during the event today.
This skills day is part of the Delaware Mini Medical School program, which is a free, six-week series designed for young people who want to gain a deeper understanding of healthcare.
The mini medical school is a part of the Delaware Health Force Initiative of the Delaware Academy of Medicine and Public Health, a public-private partnership with the State of Delaware.