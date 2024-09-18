GEORGETOWN, DE — Four dogs rescued from severe neglect in Bridgeville last month are now healthy and ready to find new homes at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The Labrador retriever mixes were among 20 dogs saved from a property where some were found dying or already dead. The dogs have spent the last month recovering from serious health issues and long-term abuse.
The dogs suffered from sarcoptic mange, a highly contagious skin disease that can also spread to humans. They required a month of isolation, medical care, and plenty of attention as they gained weight and regrew their fur.
Now, Axel, Buddy, Lola, and Drake are full of life and ready for adoption. Their recovery has been remarkable, according to Laura Page from Brandywine Valley SPCA,
“They are 200% better than they were a month ago – and they’re just such sweet dogs. They are so forgiving – everything they’ve been through, and to watch their friend die in the yard – Drake was almost in that bad of a condition. They are just so forgiving and so affectionate,” said Page.
After weeks of treatment, the dogs are enjoying their time outside, soaking in the attention and affection they’ve missed for so long. The SPCA is hopeful that their difficult start will turn into a long, happy life in loving homes.
“Finding them the happily ever after – the little kids, the picket fence, the tennis ball, getting to go to the beach now, go to the lake now – that’s what keeps us going,” said Page.
As for other dogs rescued in the Bridgeville case, many of which being Boston terriers, are still in treatment or too young to be adopted. The SPCA expects them to be available within the next few months.
The adoption event for Axle, Buddy, Lola, and Drake is taking place at the ARC, located at 19022 Shingle Point Rd, Georgetown, the same building as the Eastern Shore Pet Resort. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.