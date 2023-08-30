GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine SPCA has announced that nearly all of the 14 dogs rescued from alleged animal cruelty and living in poor conditions inside a car are now ready for adoption.
The 14 small breed canines were reportedly found on Friday living in a dirty SUV covered in feces and refuse for three weeks, according to the SPCA. The recovery of the 14 follows the rescue of over 30 other dogs from a home in Lewes living in similar conditions earlier this month.
An investigation of the Lewes case led to the arrest of two suspects in Rehoboth Beach last Friday, August 25th, on charges of animal cruelty. Those two suspects are barred from possessing dogs pending the outcome of their cases, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare.
The SPCA says nearly all of the 14 will be ready to make their adoption debut today. Staff and medical personnel at the SPCA have reportedly provided veterinary care, bathing, grooming, spaying/neutering, and rehabilitation in preparation for the dogs’ adoption.
“Now, these little survivors have our promise for a better future as most become available for adoption when we open at noon Wednesday at our Animal Rescue Center on Shingle Point Road in Georgetown,” Brandywine Valley SPCA said in a statement.
Photos of the adoptable dogs, named for various Philadelphia Eagles players, can be found at this link. More adoption information from the Brandywine Valley SPCA can be found here.