LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has confirmed the arrest of the man accused of animal abuse stemming from 35 dogs being rescued from “deplorable” conditions earlier this month.
The Department says Dillon Hensey, 32, of Lewes was arrested on Friday after being found with at least 14 additional dogs living in his car in Rehoboth Beach. Police were alerted by a concerned citizen to his whereabouts.
The Department of Health and Human Services says the car was filled with trash, feces, and other debris.
Hensey's wife, Chelsie Puckett, 33, was reportedly also in the car and was arrested as well.
Hensey had previously failed to turn himself in three times and did not attend pre arranged meetings with the Office of Animal Welfare, according to the Department.
The original 35 dogs were rescued on August 8th by the Office of Animal Welfare with the assistance of the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The latest 14 dogs seized from the vehicle were also taken to Brandywine Valley SPCA for care.
Hensey’s last known address is Maple Drive in Lewes where the dogs were found reportedly living in squalor.
Hensey has been charged with 29 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Pucket was charged with 14 counts of the same. Hensey was released on $14,500 unsecured bond, and Puckett was released on $7,000 unsecured bond.
Both are prohibited from owning animals pending the outcome of their cases.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services updated number of dogs found in the car from 15 to 14.