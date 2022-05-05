WILMINGTON, Del. –Dolly Parton stopped by the Wilmington Public Library Thursday as the Delaware celebrated the country singer’s “Imagination Library.”
“Imagination Library”, which is now statewide in Delaware, is an effort to inspire a love of reading in kids by offering a free book once a month for children from birth to the age of five.
In a question and answer session, Parton said she takes great pride in all the program has accomplished. "Once a month they get their little book with their name on it,” Parton told the audience. “They run to the mailbox once their old enough to walk. Then they get someone from their family to read it to them. So I think it’s also a bonding thing as well for the kids with their familes. It's just something that's really precious to me."
“Imagination Library,” which Parton launched in 1995, has sent out roughly 185-million books in that time. To sign up for the program, click here.