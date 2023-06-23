FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute Inc. (MERR) has announced the return of its Annual Dolphin Count off the coast of Delaware.
MERR says the Dolphin Count is set for Saturday, July 15th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with volunteers stationed at observation points from Fenwick Island to Woodland Beach in Delaware.
Results from the count are reportedly used to determine the population stability of regional Atlantic bottlenose dolphins.
MERR is a conservationist organization that provides rescue and response for beached marine animals throughout Delaware. To volunteer for the Dolphin Count or learn more, MERR can be contacted at (302)-864-0304 or by email at merrinstitute@gmail.com.