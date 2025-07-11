MILTON, DE - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) has reported a rare sighting of bottlenose dolphins near Milton’s town docks Friday morning.
According to MERR, a mother and calf swam up the Broadkill River into the boat basin this morning, July 11, likely following fish. MERR says they collected health data and alerted nearby boaters to slow down for the animals’ protection. The Institute also stayed on location to inform observers about the fascinating marine mammals.
MERR officials say the dolphins then returned to the river as the tide turned, but the Institute will continue to monitor the waters in case they return.
“Although this is not a common occurrence, we do get reports of dolphins in the Broadkill River on a regular basis,” MERR said in a social media post. “We hope this mama and baby make their way back to the bay and ocean soon!”