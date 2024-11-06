Election 2024 Trump

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York.

 Evan Vucci - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

UNITED STATES - Former president Donald Trump has secured a second term as Commander in Chief in the 2024 General Election.

First serving from 2016-2020, Trump lost his initial reelection bid against current president Joe Biden. Following what some saw as a disastrous debate performance over the summer, Biden dropped out of the race and tapped VP Kamala Harris to face Trump in the 2024 campaign.

In a historic win, Trump is the first person since Grover Cleveland elected for two non-consecutive terms and is the first person indicted and convicted of a felony to win a presidential election.

According to the Associated Press, Harris trailed Trump by 60 Electoral College votes late Tuesday night before the race was called.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you