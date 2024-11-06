UNITED STATES - Former president Donald Trump has secured a second term as Commander in Chief in the 2024 General Election.
First serving from 2016-2020, Trump lost his initial reelection bid against current president Joe Biden. Following what some saw as a disastrous debate performance over the summer, Biden dropped out of the race and tapped VP Kamala Harris to face Trump in the 2024 campaign.
In a historic win, Trump is the first person since Grover Cleveland elected for two non-consecutive terms and is the first person indicted and convicted of a felony to win a presidential election.
According to the Associated Press, Harris trailed Trump by 60 Electoral College votes late Tuesday night before the race was called.