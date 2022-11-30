SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- United Way of Delaware is partnering with other community organizations in Sussex County to collect coats and toys for children this holiday season. It's part of the second annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Coat & Toy drives for children and families in need. Their goal is to collect 1,000 of both coats and toys to donate to registered families.
United Way of Delaware Community Engagement Manager Sarah Cha Cha emphasized the need for the donations in Sussex County.
"It's so important because over 18 percent, actually closer to 19 percent of children in Delaware are not having their basic needs met," Cha Cha told WBOC. "So, that's about 35,000 families and children that aren't having their basic needs met."
One of the partnering organizations is First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown. Organizers say they've received some donations, but they could certainly use more to obtain their goal.
First State is accepting donations until Dec. 9, the longest out of all of the drop-off locations in Sussex County including the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, Sussex County Health Coalition, Rehoboth Beach Main Street, and ABC Supply Co.
United Way will two host events at Schellville and at the Laurel Public Library to give the donated coats and toys to registrants.