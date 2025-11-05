Dorchester County chicken house destroyed in fire

RHODESDALE, Md. - Fire officials say no chickens were harmed as the building was being used for storage.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says firefighters responded to the fire on Tuesday, Nov. 4, around 9:30 p.m. on Cokesbury Road. The fire was reportedly discovered by a neighbor.
Nobody was injured in the fire. It reportedly took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. The total loss estimated by investigators is estimated at $30,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this fire is urged to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780 or to call the Arson Tip Line at 1-800-492-7529. Callers can remain anonymous.