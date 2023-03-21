Dorchester County Council Proposes Tax Credit For Volunteer First Responders

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. - Dorchester County leaders are exploring a new way to help first responders.
Fighting fires and responding to emergencies is hard work. And it's volunteer work for many in these Dorchester County fire companies.
The Dorchester County Council Introduced a bill Tuesday night that would give active volunteer firefighters and EMTs a property tax credit of $500.
Members of the Linkwood-Salem Volunteer Fire Company and East New Market Fire Company say this type of relief, as a thank you for that hard work, would be welcomed.
"Well, if it passes and it goes through, it would help me considerably with my property tax where I am retired. Both my wife and I are on a limited budget, so any relief for our property tax would be welcome," says Nicholas Molisani of the Linkwood-Salem Volunteer Fire Co.
"Coming down to respond to calls, fuel costs, the fundraisers that we have to attend. I don't think that they understand how much it costs for each individual volunteer so anything the county can do would be huge. It would be huge for us," says John Lewis of the Linkwood-Salem Volunteer Fire Co.
Dorchester County Council President Lenny Pfeffer says the daily efforts of these men and women in the county do not go unnoticed.
Not only is this property tax break being introduced to help current volunteers, but to attract some new ones as well.
"We're having a problem getting recruitment and retaining any volunteer so this will be an enticement for them to hopefully come and join and stay. Being that you get a tax credit, that's a big deal. We've never had anything like that," says Jaye Hastings with the East New Market Fire Company.
Pfeffer added that a sort of point system would be in place for an active volunteer to qualify for the tax credit. For example, attending a fundraiser would be one point, or helping to fight a fire would be another. To qualify, you have to have at least 50 points.
A new possible way to say thank you to those who do so much in Dorchester County.