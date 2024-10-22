CAMBRIDGE, MD. - The Dorchester County Detention Center is facing challenges in managing a rising population of juvenile offenders, prompting the facility's warden to request an expansion to comply with strict regulations.
Warden Don Satterfield presented the issue during the Dorchester County Council meeting on Oct. 15, explaining that the area designated for juveniles is at capacity.
"It takes extra time, money, and space when we do house juveniles in our facility because they cannot be in the regular population," said Dorchester County Council President Lenny Pfeffer.
Juvenile offenders are required to be separated from the general population, without any audio or visual contact with the adult detainees. Satterfield said the increasing number of young inmates is putting the detention center at risk of violating these regulations.
"These numbers for the juveniles continue to increase. Unfortunately, I'm gonna be coming before you to add a wing. That's where we are with this because part of this, we're already in violation of the law because of the audio part," Satterfield said.
However, Carl Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders, argued for alternative approaches.
"I think our goal should be to decrease the number of young people going to prison, not to build that expectation by creating a wing that will allow more juveniles to come. The best approach is to have young people get the support and counseling that they need," Snowden said.
The Dorchester County Council is now planning to reach out to Dorchester delegates, including State Senator Johnny Mautz (R-District 37), to address the issue.
"I would definitely be in support of trying to help find a way to alleviate this situation. Look, if we’re incarcerating juveniles, it has to be done properly," Mautz said.
Pfeffer noted that the council is exploring multiple options with the delegates.
"We're gonna see if we can find a way they can provide some sort of capital funds which would allow us to make a physical expansion to the facility or if they’re gonna make any modifications to the requirements of separating the juvenile detainees from the adults as far as visual and audible presence," Pfeffer said.