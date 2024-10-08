SECRETARY, MD - Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a garage fire that occurred in Dorchester County on Tuesday.
State fire officials say the fire occurred on Tuesday, October 8th at approximately 11:48am at 108 Goodwill Ave in Secretary, MD. The structure fire, described as a "one-story, wood-framed, 2-car garage", was discovered by a neighbor.
Twenty firefighters from the Secretary Volunteer Fire Department controlled the incident in 15 minutes.
Fire officials say the garage was in a "dilapidated state prior to the fire and used only for storage", and that the structural integrity of the garage resulted in the fire spreading rapidly and collapsing the building. A preliminary cause is not known at this time.
The estimated loss due to the fire is $40,000 (structure and contents).