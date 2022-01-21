CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The Dorchester County Health Department will be providing a 5-pack of KN95 masks to the first 200 vehicles that attend the COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the former Dorchester General Hospital at 300 Byrn St. in Cambridge.
Enter on Dorchester Avenue for the testing clinic, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., weather permitting.
In addition to the masks, we will be handing out health education materials to the first 500 people who attend the Jan. 26 clinic.
We would like to remind the community to continue to follow the 3 Ws — wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance — and to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
For more information:
For all COVID-19 inquiries, such as scheduling an appointment for testing or vaccination, please call our COVID-19 Satellite Center at 410-228-0235.