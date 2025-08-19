DORCHESTER CO., M.d. - The Dorchester County Health Department is looking for two organizations to teach a course about teen pregnancy and STI prevention to county teens.
Department officials say the evidence-based curriculum, "Making Proud Choices!," has eight one-hour lessons, designed to teach young people how to make safer choices about sex, manage their own feelings, and act in ways that lower their personal risk.
The course will require a parental consent form for every participant, according to DCHD. The form states that students will learn how to protect themselves from pregnancy and STIs using medically-accurate information, while also emphasizing abstinence. It also says students will learn how to use a condom correctly.
If chosen to lead the programs, there will be trainings to teach the lessons correctly, according to the DCHD. The health department says they will be offering $3,000 to the two programs for items like supplies, staff payments, facility costs, or small gifts for participants.
The application for organizations and parental consent forms are due by Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.