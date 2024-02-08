DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD - An Eastern Shore man has won big with a $5 million top-prize scratch off ticket according to the Maryland Lottery.
The Maryland Lottery says Troy Deneau, of Dorchester County, has won the second of three $5 million top prizes in the 50 Years! Game. Deneau stopped by the Dash In on Main Street in Willards last Thursday and purchased 3 of the 50 Years! Instant tickets, according to the Lottery. The first ticket won him $75, the second had no prize, and the third scratch-off revealed the $5 million triumph.
Deneau is a 56-year-old small business owner of a fire-protection company on the Eastern Shore, according to the state Lottery. At first he considered retirement after the win, but told the Lottery on Monday while accepting his check that he has “been too dedicated to this company for 30 years to walk away.”
The Willards Dash In that sold the lucky ticket is set to receive a $5,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the $5 million top prize.
The 50 Years! Game was launched in February of 2023 as part of the Maryland Lottery’s 50th Anniversary celebration. A previous top-prize winner hailed from New Carrollton, MD, the Lottery says. One $5 million top prize still remains, with another unclaimed $100,000 prize and two $50,000 prizes still up for grabs.