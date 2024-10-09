CAMBRIDGE, MD. - Dorchester County Public Schools (DCPS) has introduced a new pilot program aimed at reducing cell phone distractions in the classroom. The initiative, which is being tested in three middle schools, requires students to lock up their phones during the school day.
The program is being implemented at North Dorchester Middle School, South Dorchester, and Maces Lane Middle School staring Oct. 21. Students at these schools will store their phones in designated pouches, which will remain locked throughout the day. While students will not have access to their phones during school hours, they will still be allowed to keep them on their person or in their lockers.
“When they arrive, they’ll go to their homerooms where each student will have a pouch assigned to them. They will put their phones in the pouch, lock it, and keep it on them all day,” explained Valerie Goff, communications officer for DCPS.
At the end of the day, teachers will use magnets to unlock the pouches. Goff emphasized that the initiative is a response to the significant distractions cell phones pose in the classroom.
“Cell phones were definitely in the way. Too much instructional time was being lost as teachers had to enforce rules regarding phone use,” Goff said.
However, the program has sparked debate among students and parents. High school student Tyler Sears expressed his concerns, arguing that phones provide important benefits for students.
“Phones are actually beneficial to students, especially since many use them for listening to music with their AirPods to block out distractions,” Sears said. He also raised safety concerns, asking, “With recent school shootings, how is a student supposed to contact their parents?”
On the other hand, parent Henry Vandyke supported the pilot program, citing the negative impact of phones in schools.
“We have kids taking pictures and air dropping them to everyone in the school. It’s a distraction that students don’t need, and it doesn’t help their mental health either,” Vandyke said. “I think we should try this out. It’ll make a huge difference.”
DCPS has not set an end date for the pilot program, as they plan to gather feedback from teachers and staff. Students will also be required to lock up their smartwatches as part of the initiative.