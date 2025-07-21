REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Delaware State Police have identified the man found dead in an SUV outside a Rehoboth Beach home in June.
Investigators said they were called to a home on Olive Avenue on June 24 on reports of a foul odor emitting from a parked SUV. Inside the car, police found the body of a man partially covered.
A Gold Alert was later issued for a 53-year-old Virginia woman in connection to the death investigation.
On July 21, police identified the man as 85-year-old Lewis Johnson, of Reston, VA. Authorities say Johnson died of natural causes, and that a family member drove Johnson to Rehoboth Beach after his death.
Police say no criminal charges are pending and the case has been closed. The woman sought in the Gold Alert was found safe and taken to a medical facility for evaluation, according to investigators.