CAMBRIDGE, MD– The Dorchester County Public School Food and Nutrition Services announced plans to offer summer meal bags for students under 18 years old in the coming months.
Meal bags will be available at the Cambridge-South Dorchester High School (CSDHS) cafeteria entrance each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., running from June 27 to August 22.
CSDHS will be closed July 4, with meal bags available on Wednesday, July 3.
Each bag contains five breakfasts and five lunches to last the week, available at no cost to kids under 18.
For those who cannot make it to CSDHS, visit www.mars.msde.maryland.gov for a complete list of summer meal program providers in Maryland.