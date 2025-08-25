DORCHESTER CO., Md. - The Dorchester County Public Schools Board of Education is implementing new policies ahead of the 2025-2026 school year to cut down on cell phone use in the classroom.
In a meeting on Aug. 21, the Board held a second reading of a new county-wide cell phone policy in classrooms, hallways, restrooms, and school-sponsored activities during school hours.
The Dorchester County Board of Education acknowledged some parents’ concerns about safety and the ability to reach their child in case of emergencies. Board members said they had revised the language of the no-phones policy to apply to instruction time only.
“There’s nothing prohibiting a student from texting their parents after school if they’re in after-school activities,” Dorchester County School Board Representative Chris Wheedleton said on Thursday.
Education officials also added a new policy that prohibits students from filming acts of violence or illegal activities with their cell phones on school property. Violating that restriction could result in disciplinary action up to and including a 10-day suspension according to the board. Initially, the policy read that recording and sharing inappropriate activity at schools would result in an immediate suspension of 10 days.
Some Board of Education members voiced their concerns with some of the new policies, but did not let those concerns sway them from implementing the changes.
“I want us to have a policy that is enriching the academic environment and also not challenging our staff,” Board Representative Dr. Brandy Cumberland said. “Because I don’t want their jobs to become harder, either. But as with any kind of change, sometimes you just have to make the change and iron it out.”
Ultimately, the Dorchester County Public Schools Board of Education unanimously passed the amended policy for the upcoming school year.