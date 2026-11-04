DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. – Dorchester County is looking for the cause of a sinking road on Elliott Island, and it’s asking engineers for help.
The County Council voted this week to advertise a request for proposals for geotechnical engineering services on Elliott Island Road. Proposals are due Nov. 24.
The study will target the worst three miles of the road, south from Savannah Lake toward the island. Crews will drill core samples to check the asphalt, old buried timbers and the materials underneath.
Some neighbors say the damage is a dire safety issue. A garbage truck recently hit divots in the road and veered into the marsh, leaving a deep rut.
Norma Gray-Bukovsky has lived on Elliott Island her whole life. She said the road has seen little maintenance since it was widened from one lane to two between 1980 and 1990.
“Because of all these crevices and potholes, we are all finding ourselves driving in the middle of the road,” Gray-Bukovsky said. “We are not staying in our lanes, which is really treacherous. As you can tell from your drive down here. I’m sure that we have a lot of curves and blind turns.”
During Tuesday’s County Council meeting, Public Works Director Matthew Ozman said loose material lets tidal water seep under the road, causing it to sink and damaging the foundation.
“I’m just tired of looking at something and just the same thing over and over again,” Ozman said.
“We gotta look at something. We’re looking for longevity out of these roads. I don’t want a five year fix. I want a ten to 15 to 20 year fixed. That’s what we’re looking at.”
Gray-Bukovsky has started the Elliott Island Preservation Group, hoping an organized team will help the County Council better understand neighbors’ concerns.
“ I would say because of our remoteness is why we need the assistance,” Gray-Bukovsky said.” “You know, in town, you can go to McDonald's and use the internet or use facilities or whatever. We can't do that. Where we’re a good hour away from anything as far as grocery stores, medical assistance and so forth. And so we actually need a road where we can get out as quickly and as safely as possible.”