DORCHESTER CO., MD - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a spike in scam phone calls from individuals impersonating deputies and calling from the department’s official number.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says the scammers claim the person being called has outstanding warrants, missed court dates, or failed to appear for jury duty. They then demand payment to resolve the issue, often asking for gift cards or money transfers through apps like CashApp, Bitcoin, Venmo, or Zelle.
Authorities stress that the sheriff’s office will never call to demand payment for legal matters or request money through gift cards or mobile payment services.
“These scammers are using fear and urgency to pressure victims into acting quickly,” the department said in a statement. “Don’t fall for it.”
Residents are urged to hang up immediately if they receive a suspicious call, avoid giving out personal or financial information, and report the incident to local law enforcement. Officials recommend not blocking the department’s number to ensure legitimate contact can still occur.
To report a scam call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-228-4141.