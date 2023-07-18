Dorchester YMCA Talks Possible Move

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The future of the Dorchester YMCA is a hot topic among neighbors in Cambridge.
The organization has made it known that they are looking to move into the future waterfront development district. But neighbors say they don't want to see their neighbor go.
The Dorchester YMCA says they've put together a feasibility study. YMCA members and the community were able to choose from three locations if they were to move. YMCA leaders say the waterfront district was an overwhelming winner. But other neighbors say they fear what might take the Y's place if it changes its address.
What could be coming to the waterfront district is still up in the air. But homeowners who live across from the Dorchester YMCA, on Talbot Ave. say the only movement they want to see is its members.
"What I'd like to see come here would either be this to stay or to have maybe a residential area just like the rest of the community around it," says Carol Williamson.
There is some fear that if the Y does move, the last thing neighbors would want is something that wouldn't fit into the nature of the neighborhood.
Matthew Pastva who lives across from the Y says, "Well I don't want a nursing home here. I don't want low-income housing. I'd like it to be mindful of the neighborhood. Keep the integrity of the neighborhood here."
Now the Dorchester YMCA says this is not a done deal. They're just assessing what might happen or what a new YMCA could look like if they moved to the waterfront development district.
Chesapeake C.O.O with the YMCA Jennifer Gill says their feasibility study came back with the need for more unique services, programs, and amenities like a new indoor walking track. But, they can't accomplish this revamp with the existing site.
Gill says, "With expanded programs and services and the right amenities and the right location we could go from serving 3,500 people at our existing location to about 7,000."
Gill goes on to say that this thought of moving is in its very early stages. "So we're just continuing to explore what a new Y in Dorchester County would look like. Our volunteers and staff are committed to seeing through the exploratory phase but we have a lot of things that we have to figure out. It's a 25 million-dollar project.
Now the YMCA tells us they're at least five years out from even deciding to move. The city's planning and zoning meeting will hold a public hearing on Aug. 1.